Police: Ohio residents surprised by 2 burglars

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) - Police say Ohio residents were surprised by two burglars in their home, including one armed with a gun.
The Euclid Police Department says officers were called to the scene at 1:15 p.m. Sunday after the Euclid residents fled and went to a neighbor's house.
A SWAT team arrived at the scene and searched the home, but the burglars escaped.
Police have recovered a gun, and no injuries have been reported.
A search for the burglars is ongoing.
