Dog in CA dies after being kicked into wall - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Dog in CA dies after being kicked into wall

Surveillance video captured the tense moments as the suspect, who appears irritated by the barking dog, kicks the animal twice. (Source: KRON/San Francisco Police/CNN) Surveillance video captured the tense moments as the suspect, who appears irritated by the barking dog, kicks the animal twice. (Source: KRON/San Francisco Police/CNN)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN) – Animal control in San Francisco is asking for the public’s help to identify a man caught on camera kicking a small dog twice, so hard that the animal died from its injuries.

The 3-year-old Chihuahua mix, named Puppet, sustained a skull fracture in the attack, according to Animal Care & Control San Francisco.

The dog died from its injuries Saturday morning at an emergency hospital, where it was being treated.

Surveillance video captured the tense moments as the suspect, who appears to be irritated by the barking dog, kicks it into a wall.

Dog owners who watched the clip couldn’t imagine what could drive a person to attack Puppet.

"I think that's despicable because you're so much bigger. Especially that dog, there's no reason for you to extend your leg out and harm them in that kind of fashion and manner,” said a concerned pet owner.

Animal Care & Control employees want viewers to take a close look at the man they believe to be responsible, so he can face animal cruelty charges.

“I think it's incredibly important. I think we have to prevent it from happening again and hold people like that accountable,” said another concerned pet owner.

Copyright 2018 KRON, San Francisco Police, Animal Care & Control San Francisco via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Dog in CA dies after being kicked into wall

    Dog in CA dies after being kicked into wall

    Monday, June 4 2018 3:26 AM EDT2018-06-04 07:26:17 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 3:26 AM EDT2018-06-04 07:26:17 GMT
    Surveillance video captured the tense moments as the suspect, who appears irritated by the barking dog, kicks the animal twice. (Source: KRON/San Francisco Police/CNN)Surveillance video captured the tense moments as the suspect, who appears irritated by the barking dog, kicks the animal twice. (Source: KRON/San Francisco Police/CNN)

    Surveillance video captured the tense moments as the suspect, who appears irritated by the barking dog, kicks the animal twice.

    Full Story >

    Surveillance video captured the tense moments as the suspect, who appears irritated by the barking dog, kicks the animal twice.

    Full Story >

  • Curry dazzles from deep, Warriors take 2-0 NBA Finals lead

    Curry dazzles from deep, Warriors take 2-0 NBA Finals lead

    Sunday, June 3 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-06-04 02:58:40 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 3:11 AM EDT2018-06-04 07:11:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.
    Stephen Curry hit an NBA Finals-record nine 3-pointers and scored 33 point, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 122-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers for 2-0 lead.Full Story >
    Stephen Curry hit an NBA Finals-record nine 3-pointers and scored 33 point, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 122-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers for 2-0 lead.Full Story >

  • 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-03 15:48:49 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-06-04 07:09:31 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.Full Story >
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly