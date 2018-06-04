Dog in CA dies after being kicked into wall

Surveillance video captured the tense moments as the suspect, who appears irritated by the barking dog, kicks the animal twice. (Source: KRON/San Francisco Police/CNN)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN) – Animal control in San Francisco is asking for the public’s help to identify a man caught on camera kicking a small dog twice, so hard that the animal died from its injuries.

The 3-year-old Chihuahua mix, named Puppet, sustained a skull fracture in the attack, according to Animal Care & Control San Francisco.

The dog died from its injuries Saturday morning at an emergency hospital, where it was being treated.

Surveillance video captured the tense moments as the suspect, who appears to be irritated by the barking dog, kicks it into a wall.

Dog owners who watched the clip couldn’t imagine what could drive a person to attack Puppet.

"I think that's despicable because you're so much bigger. Especially that dog, there's no reason for you to extend your leg out and harm them in that kind of fashion and manner,” said a concerned pet owner.

Animal Care & Control employees want viewers to take a close look at the man they believe to be responsible, so he can face animal cruelty charges.

“I think it's incredibly important. I think we have to prevent it from happening again and hold people like that accountable,” said another concerned pet owner.

Copyright 2018 KRON, San Francisco Police, Animal Care & Control San Francisco via CNN. All rights reserved.