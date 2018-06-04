Zip lines, similar devices must be registered in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Operators of zip lines, climbing walls and similar devices must register them with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and make sure they comply with state law by July 1.
A new law was passed in 2016 directing the department to regulate aerial recreational devices. The agency said the law defines such devices as including equipment that simulates rock climbing, beams, bridges, cable traverses, climbing walls, nets, platforms, ropes, swings, towers, zip lines or jump systems.
More information is available online or by calling (502) 573-0282.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
