Kentucky State Police: Don't leave children in cars

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - As temperatures rise, Kentucky State Police are reminding people not to leave children inside vehicles.

Sgt. Josh Lawson says on a 75-degree day, an infant could die of hyperthermia in only 15 minutes, depending on the circumstances.

Lawson says curiosity can also be a problem when a child playing outside ends up in a car and becomes overcome with heat in a short time.

Lawson says people should never leave a child in an unattended car, even with the windows down. Also, make sure everyone is out of the car when unloading. Always lock the car, and if a child is missing, check the car and trunk first. Use a stuffed animal placed in the front seat or a purse or briefcase in the back as a reminder that a child is inside.

