Police: 1 dead, 2 detained in Avondale homicide

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a homicide in a high-rise apartment building on Forest Avenue Monday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Alison Montoya)

A man is dead and two people are detained in an Avondale homicide early Monday, according to Cincinnati police.

The victim was pronounced dead inside an apartment in a high-rise apartment building in the 300 block of Forest Avenue about 1:30 a.m., said Lt. Andrew Mitchell, the night chief.

Officers responded after a man called 911 and said he shot the victim, according to Mitchell.

The man and a woman who also was in the apartment when the victim was shot - once in the upper right torso - are both detained as "persons of interest," Mitchell said.

Further details, including the victim's identity, were not immediately available while police continue to investigate.

