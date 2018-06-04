AMBER Alert: Baby abducted by father in 'extreme danger,' possibly headed to NC

Photos from the abduction of 7 month- old Emma Grace Kennedy (Source: Danville Police Department)

Photos from the abduction of 7 month- old Emma Grace Kennedy (Source: Danville Police Department)

A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was reportedly abducted by her father near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, an AMBER Alert was issued for missing Emma Grace Kennedy. She was allegedly abducted by 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy.

Officials say the pair were last seen traveling east on Riverside Drive in Danville, Virginia in a gold Suzuki, with NC tag EKZ-5093. "There are no tags assigned through the DMV to this vehicle," police say.

The vehicle also has a Johnny's Auto Sales emblem on the trunk, according to the NCDPS. Police say Kennedy also has access to a burgundy Toyota Camry, a blue Jeep Cherokee and a Dodge truck. "It is likely Kennedy is using the NC FAA-1873 tags on one or more of these vehicles," police say.

The Danville, VA Police Department says the Suzuki has a spare tire on the back rear passenger side.

The AMBER Alert was issued shortly before 3:30 a.m. The pair could be headed to North Carolina.

The suspect is a registered sex offender and from Asheboro, according to the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

According to WWBT, the baby was reportedly abducted from a gas station and is in "extreme danger."

The baby is 2-feet tall and weighs 18 pounds, according to the NCDPS. Emma Kennedy has blonde hair, blue eyes and a small scar on her left cheek. She was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg and matching headband, officials say.

The alleged abductor is around 5-foot-8 and weighs 170 pounds, according to the NCDPS. He has gray hair and green eyes. Officials say Kennedy was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, gray shorts, and black and white Sketchers. He has his left ear pierced and multiple tattoos on both arms, officials say.

Kennedy is believed to be armed with a knife, according to WWBT.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Danville Police Department immediately at (434) 799-6510 or 911.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.