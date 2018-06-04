AMBER Alert: Baby abducted by sex offender in 'extreme danger,' - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

AMBER Alert: Baby abducted by sex offender in 'extreme danger,' possibly headed to NC

Credit: NCDPS Credit: NCDPS
Credit: NCDPS Credit: NCDPS
NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) -

A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was reportedly abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning. 

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, an AMBER Alert was issued for missing Emma Grace Kennedy. She was allegedly abducted by 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy. 

Officials say the pair were last seen traveling east on Riverside Drive in Danville, Virginia in a gold Suzuki, with NC tag FAA1873. The vehicle also has a Johnny's Auto Sales emblem on the trunk, according to the NCDPS. 

The AMBER Alert was issued shortly before 3:30 a.m. The pair could be headed to North Carolina. 

The suspect is a registered sex offender, according to the NC State Bureau of Investigation. Carl Kennedy is from Asheboro, the website states. 

According to WWBT, the baby was reportedly abducted from a gas station. WWBT reports that the 7-month-old is in "extreme danger."

The baby is 2-feet tall and weighs 18 pounds, according to the NCDPS. Emma Kennedy has blonde hair, blue eyes and a small scar on her left cheek. She was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg and matching headband, officials say.

The alleged abductor is around 5-foot-8 and weighs 170 pounds, according to the NCDPS. He has gray hair and green eyes. Officials say Carl Kennedy was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt ,gray shorts, and black and white sketchers. He has a his left ear pierced and multiple tattoos on both arms, officials say. 

Carl Kennedy is believed to be armed with a knife, according to WWBT

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Danville Police Department immediately at (434) 799-6510 or 911. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-06-03 11:38:31 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 7:12 AM EDT2018-06-04 11:12:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    Full Story >

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    Full Story >

  • Cincinnati police respond to report of shooting in OTR

    Cincinnati police respond to report of shooting in OTR

    Monday, June 4 2018 7:12 AM EDT2018-06-04 11:12:50 GMT

    Cincinnati police are on scene of a reported shooting in Over-the-Rhine Monday morning.

    Full Story >

    Cincinnati police are on scene of a reported shooting in Over-the-Rhine Monday morning.

    Full Story >

  • Australia's largest bank to pay $531 million compliance fine

    Australia's largest bank to pay $531 million compliance fine

    Sunday, June 3 2018 9:18 PM EDT2018-06-04 01:18:51 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-06-04 11:09:38 GMT
    The Commonwealth Bank of Australia says it has agreed to pay a 700 million Australian dollar ($531 million) fine for failing to comply with measures to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.Full Story >
    The Commonwealth Bank of Australia says it has agreed to pay a 700 million Australian dollar ($531 million) fine for failing to comply with measures to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly