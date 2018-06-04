Services announced for Clearcreek Twp police sgt who died - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Services announced for Clearcreek Twp police sgt who died

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Clearcreek Township Police Sgt. Larry Cornett (Provided by Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home) Clearcreek Township Police Sgt. Larry Cornett (Provided by Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home)
WAYNESVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

Services will be held this week for a Clearcreek Township police sergeant who died unexpectedly over the weekend.

Visitation is scheduled 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for Sgt. Larry Cornett at Crossview Christian Church, 4237 E. Social Row Rd., Waynesville.

Masonic and Scottish Rite Ring services will be held immediately after.

Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Friday at the church.

Sgt. Cornett will be buried in Miami Cemetery in Waynesville.

He died Saturday at his home, police said Sunday.

The cause of death is unclear.

According to his online obituary, Sgt. Cornett graduated from Waynesville High School in 1993 and attended Otterbein University. He played football throughout his time at both schools.

He was currently employed as the investigative sergeant with the Clearcreek Township Police Department. He also served as the union president for the sergeants under the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (OPBA) and was a member of the Warren County FOP Lodge 103. 

Sgt. Cornett was very involved with multiple events for the benefit of various charitable causes, most notably Special Olympics Ohio.

He was one of the original organizers of the Caesar Creek Polar Plunge, held each year in the frigid Caesar Creek Lake water during late winter with proceeds benefitting Special Olympics Ohio.

He was also the co-leg leader for Southwest Ohio for the Law Enforcement Torch Run. He also worked to raise money for Special Olympics Ohio through Tip A Cop and Cop on a Rooftop events. In addition, he was a board member for the Warren County Children’s Advocacy Center.

"A true family man, he loved his wife, and his face lit up whenever he saw his two young sons. He was proud of his Masonic work, and he greatly enjoyed traveling throughout the area meeting fellow Masons," his obituary states.

"He also enjoyed being outdoors, supporting the National Night Out event, and winning the bet with his sister each year when the Buckeyes beat Michigan. He took his job protecting the public very seriously, and he often fought to defend those who could not defend themselves: children. Happy and outgoing, he was a friend to all who met him and was always willing to help others. He truly was a great man, and he is missed so much."

Sgt. Cornett is survived by his wife, Rachel (Howell) Cornett; two sons Bryan Christopher and Oscar Henry Cornett; his parents Larry M. and Theresa Cornett; and his sister, Tonya Cornett.

