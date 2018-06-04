Officer in GA fired after hitting suspect with car

Police say they don’t believe the officer intentionally hit the suspect, but it was determined the incident involved excessive force. (Source: Athens-Clarke County Police/WSB/CNN)

CLARKE COUNTY, GA (WSB/CNN) – While chasing a suspect who had felony warrants out for his arrest, a Georgia police officer hit the man with his car, resulting in the officer’s termination for not following department policy.

Police video captured the chase Friday – first on foot, then behind the wheel – as suspect Timmy Patmon ran from officers with Georgia’s Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Patmon was on probation and had felony warrants out for his arrest.

Officer Taylor Saulters first tried blocking Patmon’s escape then swerved back into the road, as Patmon continued running.

Video shows the officer hit the suspect with the right front of the patrol car.

Patmon’s mother, Tammy Brown-Patmon, saw her son on the ground and feared the worst.

"I thought he was dead. I thought my son was dead," she said. "It's police brutality. It's wrong."

Saulters was immediately put on leave while the department investigated the incident, following an outcry from both witnesses and the community.

Within hours, Saulters was fired.

Police say they don’t believe the officer intentionally hit Patmon, but he was fired for not following department policy.

"The Internal Affairs review found that he had used excessive force in this specific case because it is not in our protocol to strike individuals in this manner," Chief Scott Freeman said.

Brown-Patmon says her son should not have run from the officers but contends the officer’s actions were also wrong. She says she’s thankful for the swift action in the case.

"I understand whatever he did was wrong, but they didn't have to run over him," Brown-Patmon said. "I am relieved that he was fired. Justice was served."

Police say Patmon only sustained scrapes and bruises in the incident. The suspect’s mother says his arm was broken, and he’s limping when he walks.

Patmon is scheduled to appear in front of a judge Monday.

Copyright 2018 WSB, Athens-Clarke County Police via CNN. All rights reserved.