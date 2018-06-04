SB I-71/75 construction causes major delays - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

SB I-71/75 construction causes major delays

Posted by Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The right two lanes are closed on SB I-71/75 in northern Kentucky, causing major delays at Kyles Lane (www.ohgo.com) The right two lanes are closed on SB I-71/75 in northern Kentucky, causing major delays at Kyles Lane (www.ohgo.com)
BOONE CO., KY (FOX19) -

Heads up if you are driving this morning to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

There are major delays doubling the commute on southbound Interstate 71/75 between Kyles Lane and Buttermilk Pike.

A long-term paving project is blocking the right lanes until further notice Monday.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • SB I-71/75 construction causes major delays

    SB I-71/75 construction causes major delays

    Monday, June 4 2018 5:43 AM EDT2018-06-04 09:43:22 GMT

    Heads up if you are driving to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this morning.

    Full Story >

    Heads up if you are driving to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this morning.

    Full Story >

  • Immigration fight, tension on tariffs await Congress' return

    Immigration fight, tension on tariffs await Congress' return

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-06-04 04:59:08 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 5:42 AM EDT2018-06-04 09:42:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE- This March 30, 2017, file photo shows the Capitol Dome at dawn in Washington. Congress returns to work Monday, June 4, 2018, facing a showdown in the House over immigration while Senate Republicans are trying...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE- This March 30, 2017, file photo shows the Capitol Dome at dawn in Washington. Congress returns to work Monday, June 4, 2018, facing a showdown in the House over immigration while Senate Republicans are trying...

    Congress returns to work Monday to face a House showdown over immigration while Senate Republicans are trying to stop an all-out trade war after Trump's decision to impose import tariffs on close U.S. allies.

    Full Story >

    Congress returns to work Monday to face a House showdown over immigration while Senate Republicans are trying to stop an all-out trade war after Trump's decision to impose import tariffs on close U.S. allies.

    Full Story >

  • Trump lawyer plays down chance president would self-pardon

    Trump lawyer plays down chance president would self-pardon

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-06-04 04:48:45 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 5:42 AM EDT2018-06-04 09:42:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington. Sharpening their legal and political defen...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington. Sharpening their legal and political defen...

    Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.

    Full Story >

    Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly