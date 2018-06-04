Firefighter from OR dies in crash after bear runs in front of motorcycle

The Bend Fire Department remembered 39-year-old Rhett Larsen as "a loyal friend, respected mentor and loving father." (Source: Bend Firefighters Local 227/Facebook)

WARM SPRINGS, OR (RNN) – An off-duty firefighter died after he hit a bear with his motorcycle and the crash sent him into the path of oncoming traffic.

Rhett Larsen, 39, crashed Saturday night at about 7 p.m. when a large bear ran onto the highway in front of his motorcycle, KATU reported.

The man was unable to avoid the animal and struck it, according to KOIN.

Larsen was thrown from the motorcycle, then struck by an SUV traveling in the opposite direction.

Both Larsen and the bear died as a result of the crash.

The SUV's driver was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. It's unclear what her condition is.

Larsen was an engineer with the Bend Fire Department. In a Facebook post, the department remembered him as "a loyal friend, respected mentor and loving father."

"The loss of such a fun-loving, energetic soul is felt deeply by both our department and our community," the post said.

Officials said Larsen was returning home from a visit to Portland when he crashed, KATU reports.

The highway was closed for several hours following the incident.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.