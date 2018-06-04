Laura Prepon and Ben Foster have tied the knot

NEW YORK (AP) - "Orange Is the New Black" actress Laura Prepon is married.
The 38-year-old tweeted a photo and announced on Sunday that she and 37-year-old actor Ben Foster had tied the knot.
Prepon thanked everyone for "all the love and support."
The couple got engaged in 2016. They had their first child, a girl, last August.
