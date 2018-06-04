Cincinnati police respond to report of shooting in OTR

Cincinnati police are on scene of a reported shooting in Over-the-Rhine.
Officers were called to East Liberty and Walnut streets just before 7 a.m. Monday.
They responded to multiple 911 calls reporting 12-15 gunshots in the area amid an argument, initial emergency dispatches state.
A female victim was reportedly shot, according to initial reports.
FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.
