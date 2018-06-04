Dad vents on Facebook about lack of changing tables in men's rooms

(RNN) - A father took to Facebook to say he had little choice but to change his daughter's diaper on the floor of a public men's restroom in a restaurant. His post resonated with people, getting shared nearly 150,000 times by Monday.

"I'm getting pretty sick of having to change my daughter on a disgusting floor because the only changing table in the place is located in the women's bathroom," Chris Mau said in the post. "It's crazy to imagine, I know, but there are guys who take care of their kids. ..."

Mau said in a blog on the site Love What Matters that he and his 8-month-old Kali were out on a walk with his fiancee and other daughters when she badly needed a change. They stopped at a restaurant, but he didn't have a place to change her in the restroom - no table, no counter area.

NOTE: The post, embedded below, contains foul language.

"I was immediately frustrated with the ignorance of the facility and with Kali crying," he wrote in the blog post. "I had to make the hard choice between either making her wait until we found a facility that had a changing station or ease her discomfort and change her in the bathroom anyway."

He placed her on a towel on the "disgusting" floor and changed her. On Facebook, he shared a picture of her lying on the floor, along with another image of the facilities he used.

It's Facebook, so an argument about what the best way to deal with it broke out in the comments section. But many people agreed that more places needed to be family friendly.

"Ugh! I agree. I had to stop at a gas station to change my daughter, and even I had to change her on the floor! Cause no changing table... They need to be everywhere!" said one commenter.

