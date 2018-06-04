Bill Clinton bristles at questions on Lewinsky, #MeToo - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bill Clinton bristles at questions on Lewinsky, #MeToo

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this Monday, May 21, 2018, photo, former President Bill Clinton listens during an interview about a novel he wrote with James Patterson, "The President is Missing," in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this Monday, May 21, 2018, photo, former President Bill Clinton listens during an interview about a novel he wrote with James Patterson, "The President is Missing," in New York.

By ANNE FLAHERTY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former President Bill Clinton says the #MeToo movement is overdue. But he's bristling at questions about Monica Lewinsky.

In an interview with NBC's "Today Show" released Monday, Clinton was asked whether he should have resigned 20 years ago for his sexual relationship with the White House intern and whether the #MeToo movement has changed his perspective.

Clinton says his critics are "omitting facts" to lump him in with other men accused of sexual assault and harassment.

Lewinsky has said their relationship "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."

Clinton tells NBC: "I dealt with it 20 years ago, plus ... And I've tried to do a good job since then, and with my life and with my work. That's all I have to say."

