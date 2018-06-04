Rollover crash snarls EB I-275

Eastbound Interstate 275 is down to a slow crawl due to a rollover crash between Loveland Madeira and Wards Corner roads, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Motorists are squeezing by on the far right shoulder. Major delays are building.

Air Care was called to respond to the 8:45 a.m. accident and then immediately canceled, Clermont County dispatchers said.

One person was taken to Bethesda North Hospital in serious condition, according to a tweet from the Miami Township Fire Department.

It is not clear when the highway will fully reopen.

