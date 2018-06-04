2 historical markers commemorate Kentucky's LGBTQ history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The first historical markers commemorating Kentucky's LGBTQ history have been unveiled.

News outlets report two markers were dedicated Sunday in Lexington. One marker commemorates the 1992 state Supreme Court decision that decriminalized homosexuality in the state, while the other marker recognizes the oldest continuous LGBTQ gathering place in Kentucky. That marker stands outside an LGBTQ bar called The Bar, but that site has been home to multiple establishments, including one opened by two gay men in 1963, The Gilded Cage.

The marker commemorating Commonwealth of Kentucky v. Jeffrey Wasson is on the corner of Water and Quality Streets.

The markers were sponsored by a nonprofit dedicated to equality, JustFundKY, and the Faulkner-Morgan Archive, which has catalogued Central Kentucky's LGBTQ history.

