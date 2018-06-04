Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with injury

(AP Photo/Dave Caulkin). In this Saturday July 3, 2004 file image Russia's Maria Sharapova embraces Serena Williams, after defeating her to win the Women's Singles final on the Centre Court at Wimbledon. The fourth-round French Open match between, Sere...

PARIS (AP) - Serena Williams has called off her Grand Slam comeback, pulling out of the French Open because of a chest injury before she was supposed to play Maria Sharapova.

Williams announced her withdrawal at a news conference at Roland Garros on Monday.

Williams' voice quivered as she said she can't serve because of a problem with her tight pectoral muscle.

She and Sharapova were scheduled to play a fourth-round match Monday.

