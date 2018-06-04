Agent files complaint over expired bulletproof vests

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A union complaint says more than 50 Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents are wearing bulletproof vests that are expired.
Special agent Larry McCoy told the Ohio Labor Council in a May 3 grievance that "the situation is placing these agents at great risk to their safety."
His complaint lists 53 of 99 special agents, investigators and personnel transport workers whose assigned Kevlar vests have passed the five-year expiration date set by the National Institute of Justice. Expired vests' ballistic panels can no longer be guaranteed to stop bullets.
A spokesman for Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine says 18 replacement vests were ordered prior to the complaint and fittings for the remainder are scheduled for June.
The new vests have not yet arrived.
