Teen with cerebral palsy stuns mom by walking at graduation

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio teenager who has cerebral palsy and was never expected to be able to walk has shocked her family by doing just that at her high school graduation.
The Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier reports 19-year-old Lexi Wright left her wheelchair and used a walker to cross a stage in her cap and gown to accept her diploma at the Ravenna High School ceremony last week.
Her mother, Dede, says seeing her daughter walk for the first time as the audience gave a standing ovation left her weeping so much that she couldn't even cheer.
Principal Beth Coleman says Wright had been practicing all year.
The teen says she simply wanted to surprise her family and was stunned by the crowd's reaction. She says she plans to keep working on walking.
Information from: Record-Courier, http://www.recordpub.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati police are on scene of a reported shooting in Over-the-Rhine Monday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are on scene of a reported shooting in Over-the-Rhine Monday morning.Full Story >
Eastbound Interstate 275 is down to a slow crawl due to a rollover crash before Wards Corner Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Full Story >
Eastbound Interstate 275 is down to a slow crawl due to a rollover crash before Wards Corner Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Full Story >
Services will be held this week for a Clearcreek Township police sergeant who died unexpectedly over the weekend.Full Story >
Services will be held this week for a Clearcreek Township police sergeant who died unexpectedly over the weekend.Full Story >
One man died and another person was taken to a hospital in a double shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
One man died and another person was taken to a hospital in a double shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
Heads up if you are driving to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this morning.Full Story >
Heads up if you are driving to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this morning.Full Story >