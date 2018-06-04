Frisch's to open downtown Tuesday as city declares 'Big Boy Day'

An iconic Cincinnati restaurant is returning to downtown Tuesday.

The city is declaring Tuesday "Big Boy Day in Cincinnati" in honor of Frisch's newest restaurant.

The company closed their Sixth Street location 14 years ago in 2004.

The restaurant will be diagonally across from Fountain Square on the first floor of the Carew Tower and will about 4,000 square feet.

Frisch's says the new location will feature new menu items along with grab and go options for salads and other items.

“As we continue to celebrate our heritage, we are excited to once again be a part of the downtown community,” Frisch’s CEO Jason Vaughn said back in 2017. “Fountain Square is a vibrant part of the city and a family-friendly destination for residents and visitors. We are looking forward to serving our customers where they work and play.”

The business was originally expected to open in February. The company asked for the public's input on the design of the new restaurant on their website.

“It’s really important we listen to our customers and adapt to their needs and lifestyles. Customers vote with their wallets and there is a lot of competition for those dollars,” said Vaughn.

The restaurant will open for business at 11 a.m. Tuesday with 100 city and business leaders expected to be in attendance.

