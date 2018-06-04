The last straw: Communities move to ditch plastic

Americans generated more than 33 million tons of plastic waste in 2014, the EPA said. Less than 10 percent of it gets recycled. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – There’s a growing push to get rid of plastic straws and ban other single-use products like plastic cutlery and plates.

Bon Appetit Management Company said last week it will ban plastic straws and stirrers in its 1,000 cafes and restaurants in 33 states. Paper straws will be available for customers who want them.

“The plastic problem is horrific,” said Bon Appetit CEO and cofounder Fedele Bauccio.

“When I heard the stats and learned how much damage is being done by straws - a product of convenience - my gut reaction was, 'We have to change this!'”

Americans generated more than 33 million tons of plastic waste in 2014, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Less than 10 percent of it gets recycled.

From cities to countries, the movement against single-use plastics is gaining momentum.

Miami Beach has banned drinking straws. Fines can range from $50 to $500.

The New York City Council is considering a ban on straws, too. Coffee stirrers also are in the crosshairs.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he likes the idea.

"If I had it my way, you would be enjoying your last plastic straws in New York City," de Blasio said.

The European way

The move away from plastics is bigger in Europe, where the EU is proposing a ban on single-use plastics.

The legislation targets 10 items that make up 70 percent of all litter in EU waters and beaches. Straws, plates, cutlery, stirrers and plastic bottles are on the list.

The draft version of the rules would also require plastic producers to pick up the cost of waste management and cleanup efforts.

EU states would have to collect 90 percent of single-use bottles for recycling by 2025.

Straw options

As plastic straws go away, the need for environmentally-friendly substitutes will grow.

Some folks will just sip from their drinks instead, but there are other options. Companies are producing reusable straws made of silicone, glass, metal and even pasta.

