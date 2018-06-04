Lawrenceburg police looking for thief wearing oxygen

Lawrenceburg police are looking for a woman wearing oxygen they say stole a wallet and used a credit card to buy $1,000 worth of gift cards (Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers)

Lawrenceburg police are looking for a theft suspect who racked up $1,000 dollars in credit card debt.

Police say they're trying to identify the woman who is accused of stealing a wallet from Kroger on May 28. A credit card from the wallet was then used at Meijer, Family Dollar, and Walgreens on Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati later that day.

The card was used to buy $1,000 worth of gift cards, police say.

The suspect is described as being an older woman wearing a yellow shirt, using oxygen. Police say she also may be with another woman.

If you can identify the suspects you're asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Lawrenceburg Police.

