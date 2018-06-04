Toddler makes 911 call after mom passes out

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.Full Story >
A Richland County deputy is facing social media backlash after alleged comments attributed to him have been called inappropriate by his employer.Full Story >
Miranda Craig said she taught her daughter to use 911 because she suffers from narcolepsy.Full Story >
It took generations to erect all the nation's Confederate monuments, and a new report shows they're being removed at a pace of about three each month.Full Story >
