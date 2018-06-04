Toddler makes 911 call after mom passes out

Miranda Craig said she taught her daughter to use 911 because she suffers from narcolepsy. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

CLEVELAND, TX (KTRK/CNN) – At an age when most toddlers are learning how to write or count, a Texas 3-year-old picked up the phone and called 911 when her mom passed out.

Little Dorothy Craig told the dispatcher that her mom was hurt and on the ground, but not much else.

Because the call was made on a cell phone, Liberty County Sheriff's deputies weren’t certain of the exact address, so they went door-to-door until they found Dorothy’s mom.

Miranda Craig said she taught her daughter to use 911 because she suffers from narcolepsy.

Narcolepsy is a neurological disorder that can cause excessive daytime sleepiness and intermittent, uncontrollable episodes of falling asleep during the daytime, according to WebMD.

"I am extremely proud of her. She's such a smart little girl,” Craig said. “It makes me so happy to know that she knows what to do to get help for anyone not just her mother."

Dorothy’s quick action not only helped her mom, but her two younger siblings.

Deputies said they found a 2-year-old playing in a sink of water and 5-month-old still strapped in a car seat on the floor.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.