LIST: Where children can get free breakfast, lunch this summer

Several summer free breakfast and lunch sites for children around the Tri-State have been announced.

Cincinnati Public Schools will sponsor the federally funded Summer Food Service Program for Children from June 4 to August 3, 2018, at schools, recreation centers and other locations around the district.

Free breakfast and lunch meals will be available Monday through Friday to children 18 years of age and under, or to anyone between the ages of 19 and 21 who is determined by a state or local public-educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled.

Meals will provided at these sites.

Goshen Local Schools: June 4- July 13 at Spaulding Elementary. Any child 18 and younger can get a free lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. daily.

For students in Clermont County, there are several locations open for free breakfast and lunch to any child 18 and younger.

Forest Hills School District students can receive free breakfast and lunch during the summer through the Summer Food Service Program for Children. The prgroam runs from June 4 to August 3 at several locations around the CPS district.

Winton Woods City Schools: June 5 - July 28 at Winton Woods Intermediate School. Anyone 18 years old and younger can eat free - up to 21 years old with an IEP from 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Kings Local School District: June 4 - July 28 free meals will be served on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the South Lebanon Community Center.

The Salvation Army Middletown Citadel Kid’s Summer Free Lunch Program will operate at several sites throughout the city.

New Miami Local Schools will serve meals Mondays through Thursdays, June 11 - July 19 in the New Miami Elementary Cafeteria. Breakfast served from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

