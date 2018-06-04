Man with pantyhose over his head wanted in robbery

Police believe a man in his 20s with pantyhose over his head robbed the Ferguson Express Market on May 27 (Crimestoppers)

Cincinnati police say a convenience store was robbed by a man with pantyhose over his head.

District Three officers say the robbery happened around 10 p.m. at the Ferguson Express Market at 2376 Ferguson Road in Westwood on May 27.

Police believe the suspect is a man in his 20s who was armed with a large knife.

The man got away with an unknown amount of cash, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call District Three Detective Joseph Coombs or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

