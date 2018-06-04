Police: Man charged with murder in OTR woman's shooting death - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: Man charged with murder in OTR woman's shooting death

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Robert Guaderrama, Reporter
Connect
Diamond Green, 21, was found shot to death on an OTR sidewalk Monday morning. (Image provided by Cincinnati Police) Diamond Green, 21, was found shot to death on an OTR sidewalk Monday morning. (Image provided by Cincinnati Police)
OVER THE RHINE, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman Monday morning. 

Diamond Green was found gunned down on a sidewalk near East Liberty and Walnut streets. 

Later Monday afternoon, police arrested Taureen Rice, 36, and charged him with murder, according to homicide detectives. 

This is the fourth homicide in Over-the-Rhine in less than a week.

Three other people have been gunned down in the community since Wednesday night.

This also is the city's second homicide in less than six hours.

Earlier Monday, a man was found fatally shot inside an Avondale apartment.

Police: 1 dead, 2 detained in Avondale shooting

OTR community calls for end to violence after 3 fatal shootings in 5 days

Earlier Monday, a man was found fatally shot inside an Avondale apartment.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly