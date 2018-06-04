Police: Man charged with murder in OTR woman's shooting death

Diamond Green, 21, was found shot to death on an OTR sidewalk Monday morning. (Image provided by Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman Monday morning.

Diamond Green was found gunned down on a sidewalk near East Liberty and Walnut streets.

Later Monday afternoon, police arrested Taureen Rice, 36, and charged him with murder, according to homicide detectives.

This is the fourth homicide in Over-the-Rhine in less than a week.

Three other people have been gunned down in the community since Wednesday night.

This also is the city's second homicide in less than six hours.

@CincyPD Homicide Unit Press Release: ARREST of Taureen Rice for the Murder of Diamond Rice. This investigation is still on-going. Anyone w/ info should call @CincyPD_3523040 pic.twitter.com/DTM8EuLJRF — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 4, 2018

Earlier Monday, a man was found fatally shot inside an Avondale apartment.

