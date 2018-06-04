Police seek blue truck in connection with Lawrenceburg homicide

Detectives are searching for a vehicle in connection to the homicide investigation after a man was found dead in his Lawrenceburg home on Memorial Day.

Thomas Biedenharn, 73, was found dead inside the residence on High Ridge Court in the Hidden Valley neighborhood.

Indiana State Police detectives are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle that may have been spotted in the area around the time of the homicide.

The vehicle is described as being a newer model four door or extended cab truck that was “electric or bright blue” in color.

Biedenharn was a 1962 graduate of Elder High School and a prolific basketball player for the school.

Evidence at the scene indicated possible foul play, police say, and an autopsy conducted last week determined the death was a result of a homicide.

Police have not arrested anyone yet.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post at 812-689-5000.

