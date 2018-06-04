Apple nearing $1 trillion valuation

Apple is close to becoming the first-ever company worth $1 trillion. (Source: KGO/Apple via CNN)

(KGO/CNN) – Apple is about to hit a massive milestone – it's poised to become the first company ever valued at $1 trillion.

The tech giant's stock price is currently hovering around $193 a share. That gives Apple a $954 billion market valuation.

The $1 trillion mark will come when the price hits $202.29 per share.

Apple's top valuation is followed by Amazon, which is currently worth around $797 billion.

Google's parent company Alphabet is number three, worth $783 billion.

Microsoft and Facebook round out the top five, worth $774 billion and $562 billion respectively.

