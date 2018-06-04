Starbucks executive chairman stepping down

Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz announced Monday that he would step down by the end of the month. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

(RNN) – Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz announced Monday that he would step down by the end of the month.

Schultz ushered Starbucks' growth from a small chain to a global franchise.

He's also known for being politically outspoken – increasingly so in recent years. His announcement has led to speculation that he might campaign for political office.

"I want to be truthful with you without creating more speculative headlines," he told The New York Times. "For some time now, I have been deeply concerned about our country – the growing division at home and our standing in the world."

When The Times directly asked Schultz if he was considering a presidential run, he answered: "I intend to think about a range of options, and that could include public service. But I'm a long way from making any decisions about the future."

Schultz, who's taken progressive stances on social issues like gay marriage and immigration, has been rumored as a potential Democratic candidate for president before.

Schultz started working at Starbucks in 1982. He served as chief executive from 1987 to 2000, and from 2008 to 2017. He then became the company's executive chairman.

He'll step down as executive chairman and from his position on the company's board by June 26.

Starbucks made headlines in recent months over the controversial arrest of two black customers at one of its Philadelphia stores, which led the company to conduct racial bias training for 175,000 employees.

