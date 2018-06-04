Lava from Hawaii volcano destroys 117 Big Island homes

People of the villages skirting Guatemala's Volcano of Fire have begun mourning the few dead who could be identified after an eruption killed dozens by engulfing them in floods of searing ash and mud.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.
Two people are under arrest this morning after a brief police overnight, according to Cincinnati police.
Ohio officials on Monday announced where the state's 56 medical marijuana dispensaries will be located.
A man says he was assaulted less than a block away from his downtown Cincinnati home Thursday night.
Several summer free breakfast and lunch sites for children around the Tri-State have been announced.
A man who served as varsity football coach and teacher for Newport Intermediate Schools has resigned, school officials say.
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work
Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.
Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent
An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI
