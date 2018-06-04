160 snakes, 250 mice removed from animal hoarder's home in WI - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

WEST BEND, WI (WITI/CNN) - A sexual assault investigation led to an arrest and a strange discovery in Wisconsin.

Police arrested a 42-year-old man for sexual assault and false imprisonment. While they were inside his home they noticed a foul odor coming from the basement.

When they walked downstairs they found hundreds of snakes, mice, and other reptiles.

“Very disturbing. I was a little freaked out,” said a neighbor, Crystal Frederick.

Another neighbor, Brad Aylesworth, watched as investigators pulled dozens and dozens of animals from the home.

“When I got home and into the backyard, they already had the snakes loaded up in the back of this flatbed," he said.

West Bend Police, city workers, the state department of natural resources and Milwaukee County Zoo removed 160 snakes, more than 250 mice and several dart frogs and geckos from the home.

Police say many were in poor health. Some were dead.

"When I was cutting the grass and they had the reptiles out, the truck stunk,” said Aylesworth. “You could smell the bedding inside those things. That stunk."

Neighbors said they didn’t know the man who lives there. They never had any idea what might have been happening inside.

"I just hope they clean it up and move forward," said Frederick.

The 42-year-old man is being held in the Walworth County jail.

West Bend Police said more charges and code violations are expected.

