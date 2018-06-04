Man faces new kidnapping charges as the bodies of 3 women are identified in MA

Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.Full Story >
It took generations to erect all the nation's Confederate monuments, and a new report shows they're being removed at a pace of about three each month.Full Story >
Police arrested a 42-year-old man for sexual assault and while his home they found hundreds of snakes, mice, and other reptiles.Full Story >
