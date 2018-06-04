Man faces new kidnapping charges as the bodies of 3 women are id - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man faces new kidnapping charges as the bodies of 3 women are identified in MA

Stewart Weldon, who lived in the house where the three bodies were found, is being held on kidnapping and assault charges in connection with two other women. (Source: WWLP/CNN) Stewart Weldon, who lived in the house where the three bodies were found, is being held on kidnapping and assault charges in connection with two other women. (Source: WWLP/CNN)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WWLP/CNN) – Authorities on Monday identified the remains of three woman whose bodies were found last week.

The Hampden District Attorney’s office said the women are Ernestine Ryans, 47, America Lyden, 34, and Kayla Escalante, 27. All lived in the Springfield area.

Two of them had previously been reported missing.

Stewart Weldon, who lived in the same house where the bodies were found, is already being held on kidnapping and assault charges in connection with two other women.

His bail total stands at $2 million. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Authorities continue the search for remains at his home in Springfield, about 90 miles west of Boston

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

    Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

    Monday, June 4 2018 10:38 AM EDT2018-06-04 14:38:57 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-06-04 22:31:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this March 10, 2014, file photo, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips decorates a cake inside his store in Lakewood, Colo. The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wo...(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this March 10, 2014, file photo, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips decorates a cake inside his store in Lakewood, Colo. The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wo...
    The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.Full Story >
    The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.Full Story >

  • Trump, lawyers lay out expansive presidential powers view

    Trump, lawyers lay out expansive presidential powers view

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-06-04 04:48:45 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-06-04 22:30:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington. Sharpening their legal and political defen...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington. Sharpening their legal and political defen...

    Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.

    Full Story >

    Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.

    Full Story >

  • Parkland students to make bus tour to register young voters

    Parkland students to make bus tour to register young voters

    Monday, June 4 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-06-04 18:59:39 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-06-04 22:30:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...
    A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.Full Story >
    A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly