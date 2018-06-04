Man faces new kidnapping charges as the bodies of 3 women are identified in MA

Stewart Weldon, who lived in the house where the three bodies were found, is being held on kidnapping and assault charges in connection with two other women. (Source: WWLP/CNN)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WWLP/CNN) – Authorities on Monday identified the remains of three woman whose bodies were found last week.

The Hampden District Attorney’s office said the women are Ernestine Ryans, 47, America Lyden, 34, and Kayla Escalante, 27. All lived in the Springfield area.

Two of them had previously been reported missing.

Stewart Weldon, who lived in the same house where the bodies were found, is already being held on kidnapping and assault charges in connection with two other women.

His bail total stands at $2 million. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Authorities continue the search for remains at his home in Springfield, about 90 miles west of Boston

