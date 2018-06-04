Johnsonville Sausage worker accused of putting foreign objects in links

A former Johnsonville Sausage employee is facing charges related to putting foreign objects into sausage links. (Source: Kenosha County Police/CNN)

(CNN) – A former employee at Johnsonville Sausage has been charged with putting foreign objects into sausage links.

Jonathan Lane faces charges of tampering with a consumer product, according to a criminal complaint. He appeared in federal court in Milwaukee on Friday.

Prosecutors allege video shows him putting a cigarette paper in a sausage link one day. Three days later, he allegedly placed a wire in a link.

The Department of Justice said the items were removed before the sausages were packaged.

But the alleged tampering did force Johnsonville to shut down production and throw out products that could have been contaminated.

If found guilty, Lane faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised released.

