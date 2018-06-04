MLB draft: Reds take University of Florida infielder No. 5 overall

The Reds have drafted an infielder from the University of Florida with the team's first pick in the 2018 draft. (Pixabay/file)

The Cincinnati Reds have selected an infielder from the University of Florida with the team's first pick -- No. 5 overall -- in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Jonathan India, 21, was named 2018 SEC Player of the Year after batting .365 with 16 HR, 40 RBI, and 11 stolen bases in 54 regular season games during his junior year at Florida. The Coral Springs, Fla. native led the conference with a .506 on-base percentage and a .730 slugging percentage. He was selected as a semi-finalist for the prestigious Golden Spikes Award and entered the draft rated the fifth-best prospect by Baseball America.

"We think Jonathan is an extremely exciting athlete who can impact the game in many ways," said Dick Williams, President of Baseball Operations. "He played very good defense at third base and has the athleticism to play elsewhere. As an accomplished and advanced college hitter, he should move quickly through the minor leagues. We are thrilled to add him to our organization."

This year for the Gators, India played primarily third base but also made several appearances at shortstop. He became just the twelfth player in school history to amass in his career 20 or more home runs, 100 or more RBI and 30 or more stolen bases.

