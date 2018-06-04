Newport coach given second chance resigns after weekend arrest

Dwight Clark, the former 49ers wide receiver whose reception known as "The Catch" sent San Francisco to its first Super Bowl, has died.Full Story >
Dwight Clark, the former 49ers wide receiver whose reception known as "The Catch" sent San Francisco to its first Super Bowl, has died.Full Story >
Cincinnati police have made two arrests in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman Monday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati police have made two arrests in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman Monday morning.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.Full Story >
Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.Full Story >
Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.Full Story >