Mueller's team accuses Manafort of witness tampering - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Mueller's team accuses Manafort of witness tampering

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court, in Washington. Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller ar... (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court, in Washington. Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller ar...

By CHAD DAY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller are accusing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of trying to tamper with witnesses in his ongoing criminal cases.

Mueller's team says in a new court filing that Manafort and one of his associates "repeatedly" contacted two witnesses in an effort to influence their testimony. The contacts occurred while Manafort while under house arrest.

The two witnesses are not named in court filings. But prosecutors say they worked with Manafort in organizing a group of former European officials who lobbied within the U.S. without registering.

Mueller's team is asking a federal judge to hold a hearing to decide whether to revoke Manafort's release. Manafort faces several felony charges in two federal cases. He has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Mueller's team accuses Manafort of witness tampering

    Mueller's team accuses Manafort of witness tampering

    Monday, June 4 2018 9:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 01:19:33 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 9:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 01:19:34 GMT

    Prosecutors accuse former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of trying to tamper with witnesses in his ongoing criminal cases.

    Full Story >

    Prosecutors accuse former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of trying to tamper with witnesses in his ongoing criminal cases.

    Full Story >

  • At Trump-Kim summit, don't expect N. Korea to foot the bill

    At Trump-Kim summit, don't expect N. Korea to foot the bill

    Monday, June 4 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-06-04 10:38:52 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-06-05 01:21:50 GMT
    (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File). FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, walk together through a honor guard at the border village of Panmunjom in the South...(Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File). FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, walk together through a honor guard at the border village of Panmunjom in the South...
    International summits don't come cheap, so it's not surprising that when it comes to paying its share of the costs, North Korea has a staunchly socialist motto: share and share alike.Full Story >
    International summits don't come cheap, so it's not surprising that when it comes to paying its share of the costs, North Korea has a staunchly socialist motto: share and share alike.Full Story >

  • Mouth gets Duterte in trouble again, this time for kiss

    Mouth gets Duterte in trouble again, this time for kiss

    Monday, June 4 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-06-04 14:28:57 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-06-05 01:21:09 GMT
    (PTV via AP). In this video from PTV taken Sunday, June 3, 2018, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte leans in to kiss a Filipino worker at the podium during a town hall-style meeting with overseas Filipino workers in Seoul, South Korea.(PTV via AP). In this video from PTV taken Sunday, June 3, 2018, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte leans in to kiss a Filipino worker at the podium during a town hall-style meeting with overseas Filipino workers in Seoul, South Korea.
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's mouth has landed him in hot water again, this time for kissing a married woman on the lips in front of thousands of his cheering supporters.Full Story >
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's mouth has landed him in hot water again, this time for kissing a married woman on the lips in front of thousands of his cheering supporters.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly