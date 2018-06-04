Man says group attacked him downtown after woman asked for directions

A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.Full Story >
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.
The Super Bowl winning Eagles were set to visit on Tuesday, but in a statement Trump said he canceled the visit because the whole team did not intend to attend.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.
Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.
