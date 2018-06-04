Apple announces new 'group facetime' feature

Group Facetime was among the new features announced by Apple for the new iOs 12 system.

According to Apple, users can talk with up to 32 people in one group.

Apple has introduced several new features for iOS 12, including group FaceTime calls and custom "memoji" https://t.co/YIEtfN7WjJ #WWDC18 pic.twitter.com/9Gj1S8Mh06 — CNN (@CNN) June 5, 2018

Apple announced the new changes at the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, June 4.

Another useful add-on is the new Screen Time feature which allows iPhones users to see how much time they’re spending on their phones per application.

Apple also added a new Measure app, ideal for, handymen, or those who wish to redecorate.

Measure allows users to measure objects or the walls around them thanks to new and improved augmented reality tools at Apple.

Apple also announced new safety and security measures for the Safari web browser.

Apple has announced some new privacy and anti-tracking features coming to its Safari browser https://t.co/l4ag10zyPV #WWDC18 pic.twitter.com/pklVN5dVPs — CNN (@CNN) June 4, 2018

