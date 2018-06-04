CA man pleads guilty in San Francisco terror plot

Everitt Jameson pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS. (Source: Vicki Behringer via CNN)

FRESNO, CA (CNN/RNN) – A California man who plotted a terror attack in San Francisco will likely serve 15 years in prison under a plea deal.

According to the indictment, Everitt Jameson planned to attack popular tourist site Pier 39 with pipe bombs and firearms on Christmas Day last year.

Jameson, a former Marine, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

Jameson admitted he discussed the attack with undercover FBI agents, including one agent he thought was with the Islamic State.

He told undercover agents he planned on using pipe bombs to drive victims toward a section of the pier, where he would then shoot them.

Prosecutors dropped a charge of distributing bomb-making information as part of Jameson's plea agreement.

Jameson will be formally sentenced in September.

After prison, he will spend the rest of his life under supervision.

Copyright 2018 CNN. Raycom News Network Contributed to this report. All rights reserved.