Cryptocurrency: Empty fad, or millionaire maker?

(CNN) - Since the creation of Bitcoin in 2009, so-called cryptocurrency has grown in popularity.

It's virtual money, not something you keep in a wallet. At least, not the kind of wallet you keep in your pocket.

What is Bitcoin, and should you invest in digital money in general?

Essentially a series of computer code, cryptocurrency is digital money you can use to buy anything from a cup of coffee to a luxury car.

“Things don’t have to be tangible to have value,” points out Brandon Mintz, the CEO of Bitcoin Depot, a Bitcoin ATM operator.

He notes that in the digital age, most peoples’ money exists as nothing more than numbers on a screen anyway.

"We look at our Paypal account, and there's a number on our screen that money is still there,” he said. “Same thing with Bitcoin and cryptocurrency."

This payment method cuts out the bank. Instead, it's peer to peer, person to person. And transactions are done through digital exchanges.

Many early investors who bought Bitcoins for a few dollars have made million-dollar profits.

"Last year you saw the price go up from below $1,000 to nearly $20,000. So of course, you can use it as a way to make money on the increase of the price," Mintz said.

But some analysts say crypto is too volatile, with prices rising and falling very suddenly, often without rhyme or reason.

But others, like Mintz, disagree.

"There's much more money to be made and this is something that's going to stick around for the long term," he said.

If you want to dive in, here's one tip: Don't invest more money than you're willing to lose.

"People are taking a loan out on their house and putting all that into crypto and then the price crashed," Mintz noted.

Another thing to consider is security. Find a reliable source to buy crypto.

"The valuation of cryptocurrency is virtually unlimited,” Mintz said. “We may have a million dollar Bitcoin one day."

