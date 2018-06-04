Man does TV interview about body found in creek; It was his mom and now he's in custody

Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. (Source: WNEP/CNN)

WILKES BARE-SCRANTON, PA (WNEP/CNN) - A woman's body was found in a creek in Bradford County. Now, troopers have arrested the woman's son hours after he spoke with WNEP about the discovery.

WNEP interviewed Matthew Haverly after the woman's body was discovered in a creek near Camp Town. While police were recovering the body, Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on.

"I'm like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ And now I realize that's what they were actually doing. I had no clue," he told the station.

Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.

Her son didn't even hint toward knowing it was her.

"Sad to say that that's someone's either daughter, mother, whatever, both, child," Haverly said.

So, when Haverly mentioned it could be someone's mother, it turned out it was his own mother.

But during his interview with WNEP, he said he thought it was someone from out of town.

"I think it was kind of a hit and something happened. Something went bad and this is like a rural area, so they just wanted to plant the body somewhere else besides wherever the hell they're from," he speculated.

Haverly lives across the street from where the body was found.

When WNEP asked him again what he thought, Haverly continued to talk about mob or gang-related killings.

"It would be like a place where people from the city would want to put a body because, most likely, they wouldn't be found," Haverly continued to speculate.

Haverly also spoke about his mother's possible reaction to troopers finding a body near their home.

"I'm guessing my mother, she would be concerned, and probably a lot of the other neighbor would be concerned," he said.

Haverly was right about his neighbors being concerned - especially when police identified the woman as his own mother and arrested Haverly later in the day for her death.

"It's heartbreaking because he comes across concerned and that's what's scary is because you don't know what's going on next door. It's your neighbor's house," Vanessa Billings said.

"Yeah, that's kind of weird. It's kind of weird you have people like that run around like that," Mark Beattie added.

The Bradford County Coroner has not released how the victim died.

Copyright 2018 WNEP via CNN. All rights reserved.