Man killed in hatchet attack at TN strip mall; police looking for suspect

Police are looking for Domenic Micheli, the suspect in a deadly hatchet attack at a gym near Nashville, TN. (Source: WZTV/CNN)

NASHVILLE, TN (WZTV/CNN) – A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a deadly attack near Nashville.

Police said the manager of Balance Gym in Belle Meade, TN, was hacked to death by a former employee Monday morning.

They said the suspect, Domenic Micheli, came inside the gym, pulled out a hatchet and another sharp weapon and attacked gym manager Joel Paavola.

The deadly hacking happened while at least three other people watched, before they took cover.

Micheli then took off in a silver Toyota Yaris and hasn't been seen since, leaving business owners like Kevin Brown on edge.

Brown's business, Music City Golf, is two doors down from where the attack happened.

"It makes you kind of look around and check your surroundings, especially when you park downstairs because it's kind of dark down there sometimes," Brown said.

Police continued patrolling the area after the attack. It turns out that Micheli is familiar with Balance Gym – he was fired from there 14 months ago.

Police said afterwards he spent some time in California, but they're not sure when he came back.

In the meantime, Brown said he and other business owners in the area want more and better security in this usually peaceful shopping area. He said there are cameras in the parking garage below, but not where the shops are.

"It's not only for us. It's for our customers too,” Brown said. "This place is packed every day. And yeah, there are definitely some issues that have to be addressed."

The Balance Gym and several other businesses in the area did not reopen Monday.

