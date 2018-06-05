91-year-old man gains Facebook following through puzzle work

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) - A 91-year-old Ohio man's passion for puzzles has gained him an unexpected Facebook following.
David Butler, a resident of East Palestine in eastern Ohio, started working jigsaw puzzles last year when his daughter, Cindy Fletcher, brought him a couple puzzles for his birthday.
Fletcher soon discovered her father was flying through the puzzles. Butler tells WFMJ-TV he completes a 1,000-piece puzzle in about three days, but does many in two days or even one.
Butler says he's put together about 80 puzzles in the past six months, and prefers the activity to sitting around watching TV. He and his daughter hope to sell the finished puzzles to buy first aid kits for East Palestine Schools.
As Butler's fame spreads on Facebook, people have started sending him puzzles to complete.
