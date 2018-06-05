National Air Force museum in Ohio marks D-Day anniversary

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force plans to mark the D-Day anniversary with an opportunity for visitors to talk with aviation experts about World War II aircraft such as the B-25 and B-24 bombers and the P-61 fighter plane.
The "Plane Talks" program Wednesday includes a civilian, Alexandra Moore, who lived in Portsmouth, England, in 1944 and will discuss seeing the German Luftwaffe attack her city. Visitors are encouraged to ask questions of the experts while viewing exhibits at the museum near Dayton, Ohio.
D-Day refers to the June 6, 1944, landing of Allied troops in France to begin the liberation from Nazi occupation, leading to the end of the war in Europe in May 1945.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ohio officials on Monday announced where the state's 56 medical marijuana dispensaries will be located.Full Story >
Ohio officials on Monday announced where the state's 56 medical marijuana dispensaries will be located.Full Story >
A man says he was assaulted less than a block away from his downtown Cincinnati home Thursday night.Full Story >
A man says he was assaulted less than a block away from his downtown Cincinnati home Thursday night.Full Story >
Several summer free breakfast and lunch sites for children around the Tri-State have been announced.Full Story >
Several summer free breakfast and lunch sites for children around the Tri-State have been announced.Full Story >
A man who served as varsity football coach and teacher for Newport Intermediate Schools has resigned, school officials say.Full Story >
A man who served as varsity football coach and teacher for Newport Intermediate Schools has resigned, school officials say.Full Story >
Cincinnati police have made two arrests in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman Monday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati police have made two arrests in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman Monday morning.Full Story >