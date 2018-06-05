Big Boy is back in downtown Cincinnati as Frisch's returns

CINCINNATI (AP) - A popular Cincinnati restaurant chain will make its return to the city's downtown this week.
Frisch's will open its Carey Tower location to the public Wednesday. It closed its last downtown Cincinnati restaurant in 2004.
Frisch's return comes during a surge of economic growth over the past decade in the downtown area.
Atlanta-based private equity firm NRD Capital bought the chain from its family ownership in 2015. Long an iconic Cincinnati brand, Frisch's has the Big Boy trademark in the region and operates restaurants in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
The Big Boy trademark also is used by Big Boy Restaurants International and was previously used by many regional chains.
