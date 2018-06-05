Ohio driver charged in crash that killed her 2 kids, brother

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - A driver has been charged in a crash that killed her two young children and her brother after she went the wrong way on an Ohio interstate connector.
Twenty-five-year-old Kanosha Bason, of Warren, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the Feb. 23 collision on state Route 711. The vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a tractor-trailer hauling steel beams.
Prosecutors say tests showed Bason had alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in her system at the time.
Youngstown Municipal Court records listed no attorney for Bason as of Monday.
Police say the crash killed 7-year-old Noreyion Bason, 5-year-old Nialaisha Bason and 32-year-old Cedrick Lyons. Kanosha Bason also was hospitalized after the crash. The 53-year-old truck driver was treated for minor injuries.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ohio officials on Monday announced where the state's 56 medical marijuana dispensaries will be located.Full Story >
Ohio officials on Monday announced where the state's 56 medical marijuana dispensaries will be located.Full Story >
A man says he was assaulted less than a block away from his downtown Cincinnati home Thursday night.Full Story >
A man says he was assaulted less than a block away from his downtown Cincinnati home Thursday night.Full Story >
Several summer free breakfast and lunch sites for children around the Tri-State have been announced.Full Story >
Several summer free breakfast and lunch sites for children around the Tri-State have been announced.Full Story >
A man who served as varsity football coach and teacher for Newport Intermediate Schools has resigned, school officials say.Full Story >
A man who served as varsity football coach and teacher for Newport Intermediate Schools has resigned, school officials say.Full Story >
Cincinnati police have made two arrests in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman Monday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati police have made two arrests in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman Monday morning.Full Story >