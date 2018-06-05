Police: Three injured after U-Haul driver in CA intentionally rams car

The U-Haul driver was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: KTXL/CNN)

NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA (KTXL/CNN) – Police in California say a dispute between a landlord and tenant led the driver of a U-Haul to repeatedly ram into another vehicle, injuring three people, including a baby, in the process.

Neighbor Tiffany Muldrow says what she witnessed Saturday afternoon shocked her.

"We kept hearing the noise. It kept getting louder and more, and we were like ‘That's not the train.’ So, we came out here and looked,” Muldrow said. "We see a U-Haul backing up and ramming a car, and it continuously keeps ramming the car."

The California Highway Patrol says the U-Haul driver used the vehicle to attack the driver of the other car, following a dispute between a landlord and tenant.

Muldrow says a man was injured inside the car, and the U-Haul also hit a woman holding a baby, who was standing outside.

“He sent her flying backwards with her child,” Muldrow said.

That’s when the tight-knit neighborhood got involved.

"Us and a bunch of neighbors had to get together and push the fence to get the guy out of the car,” Muldrow said.

The woman says her husband and two others forced the driver out of the U-Haul.

"He told my husband – while they were on the ground, he made that statement, ‘I was trying to kill him. I want to kill him,’ but he also said, ‘I didn't mean to hit her or her baby,’” Muldrow said.

The female victim says her leg is fractured, and her baby has some bruises. She also says the other victim is her boyfriend, and he’s expected to be OK.

The U-Haul driver was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. He was hospitalized with injuries following the attack.

Muldrow says she’s just thankful no one was killed.

"It's something you would see on movies or ‘Cops’ or something, not outside your front door,” she said.

Copyright 2018 KTXL via CNN. All rights reserved.