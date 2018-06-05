Police: Three injured after U-Haul driver in CA intentionally rams car

An international rights group is accusing the U.S. and its allies of showing little regard for civilians' lives while attacking the Syrian city that was once the self-styled capital of the Islamic State group.Full Story >
An international rights group is accusing the U.S. and its allies of showing little regard for civilians' lives while attacking the Syrian city that was once the self-styled capital of the Islamic State group.Full Story >
Dwight Clark, the former 49ers wide receiver whose reception known as "The Catch" sent San Francisco to its first Super Bowl, has died.Full Story >
Dwight Clark, the former 49ers wide receiver whose reception known as "The Catch" sent San Francisco to its first Super Bowl, has died.Full Story >
Finally, Melania Trump has reappeared.Full Story >
Finally, Melania Trump has reappeared.Full Story >
The U-Haul driver was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.Full Story >
The U-Haul driver was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.Full Story >