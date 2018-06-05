Kentucky State Parks plan count of animals, plants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Parks across Kentucky are inviting children to learn about biology and participate in a scientific count of living organisms.
A statement from Kentucky State Parks says officials plan to hold a "BioBlitz" on Saturday when students, teachers, scientists and others conduct a count of animals, plants and other organisms in a designated area. Park naturalists and other experts will be available to offer assistance.
Carey Ruff is the special events coordinator for Kentucky State Parks. Ruff says the event is being held at 14 parks across the state and participants will help build a database of plants and animals at each location.
In addition, the statement says participants will learn about the different plants and animals at the parks and help make a positive impact on the environment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ohio officials on Monday announced where the state's 56 medical marijuana dispensaries will be located.Full Story >
Ohio officials on Monday announced where the state's 56 medical marijuana dispensaries will be located.Full Story >
A man says he was assaulted less than a block away from his downtown Cincinnati home Thursday night.Full Story >
A man says he was assaulted less than a block away from his downtown Cincinnati home Thursday night.Full Story >
Several summer free breakfast and lunch sites for children around the Tri-State have been announced.Full Story >
Several summer free breakfast and lunch sites for children around the Tri-State have been announced.Full Story >
A man who served as varsity football coach and teacher for Newport Intermediate Schools has resigned, school officials say.Full Story >
A man who served as varsity football coach and teacher for Newport Intermediate Schools has resigned, school officials say.Full Story >
Cincinnati police have made two arrests in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman Monday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati police have made two arrests in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman Monday morning.Full Story >