Former OSU football player arrested for assaulting officer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio State University offensive linesman has been charged with felony assault of a police officer.
Charges against 33-year-old Kirk Barton were filed Monday after his arrest outside the Bogey Bar & Grill in Dublin.
Police say Barton was at the bar Friday when management asked deputies to remove him because the 6-foot-6-inch man was intoxicated, stumbling and knocking people over due to his size.
The Delaware County Sheriff's office says deputies escorted Barton to a taxi van without incident, but the man couldn't provide his address.
Police retrieved his license, and officers and the taxi driver where trying to determine the address when police say Barton slammed the van's sliding door on a deputy's arm.
It is unclear whether the deputy suffered any injuries.
